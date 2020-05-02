Trollcoin Market Cap Hits $158,027.46 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $158,027.46 and approximately $19.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00032302 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036653 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,918.60 or 1.00148553 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000665 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

