TrueFeedBack Reaches Market Cap of $320,182.47 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $320,182.47 and $10,370.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02380832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00196119 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

