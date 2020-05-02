TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $118,120.87 and $245.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005635 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018210 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.01918764 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000327 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.