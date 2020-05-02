TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $771,497.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.92 or 0.04061092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008553 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 878,247,742 coins and its circulating supply is 421,222,586 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

