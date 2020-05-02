Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 112,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,150,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

