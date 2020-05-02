UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 228,504 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 944.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.42%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

