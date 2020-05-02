UGAS (UGAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. UGAS has a market cap of $2.86 million and $1.20 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.92 or 0.04061092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008553 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

