Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.