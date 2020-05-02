Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNPRF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

