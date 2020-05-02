UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $107,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $284.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.59. The firm has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

