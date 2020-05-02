UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 18% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $258,820.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OTCBTC, Allcoin and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.20 or 0.02381542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00196935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, HADAX, BigONE, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

