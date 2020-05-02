UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00011950 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $12.27 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00553740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

