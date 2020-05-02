UOS Network Market Capitalization Achieves $36,508.78 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. UOS Network has a market cap of $36,508.78 and $94.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UOS Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,905.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.67 or 0.02915904 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00631873 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002758 BTC.

UOS Network Profile

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,167,840 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

