Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Reaches $11.91 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 94.2% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00013371 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC, IDAX and Exrates. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $8.85 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.04011010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, Exrates, OOOBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

