Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

