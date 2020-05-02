Valor Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $65,831.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.04011010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

