VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

