Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $111.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

