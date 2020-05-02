Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

