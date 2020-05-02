Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.54. 6,013,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

