Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $25.46 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $18,936,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $4,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,886 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

