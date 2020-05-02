Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Veil has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $301,013.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.02380004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197358 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 74,247,483 coins and its circulating supply is 65,406,554 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.