VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinEgg. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $903,542.23 and $4,461.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00032251 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,947.40 or 1.00412969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000589 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,714,651 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.