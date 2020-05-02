Vertcoin One Day Volume Reaches $277,665.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003275 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $277,665.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,938.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.82 or 0.02403340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.02918787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00552648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00720356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00083592 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00523293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,570,622 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinEgg, QBTC, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

