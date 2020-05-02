VIBE (VIBE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26,693.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. VIBE has a market cap of $2.41 million and $26,693.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02385203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196083 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00063724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

