VideoCoin Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $75,016.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001302 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin's official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

