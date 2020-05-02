Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 2.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 112,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

