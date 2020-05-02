Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.3% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.56.

V stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

