Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

