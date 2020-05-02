W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of W W Grainger worth $56,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.87 and a 200 day moving average of $302.81.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

