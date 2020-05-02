Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,619 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

