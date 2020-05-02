Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,978 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.47. 911,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

