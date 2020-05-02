Waverton Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

SPGI traded down $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.06. 1,151,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 495.95% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

