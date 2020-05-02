Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.0599 on Major Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $598,954.85 and $120.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02385203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196083 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00063724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

