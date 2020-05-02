Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Holdings Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,116 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 2.53% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $10,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 518,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $5,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

