Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $151,561,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after buying an additional 1,518,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,194,000 after buying an additional 1,335,971 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after buying an additional 669,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

