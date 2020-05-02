WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.14 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $35.42 million and $6.61 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, EXX, LBank and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, FreiExchange, EXX, LBank, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

