Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €172.72 ($200.84).

WDI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR:WDI opened at €90.40 ($105.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a twelve month high of €162.30 ($188.72).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

