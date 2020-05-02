WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. WP Carey accounts for about 3.3% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WP Carey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

