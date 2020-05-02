W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Cut to “Underweight” at Capital One Financial

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after acquiring an additional 599,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 864,087 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,741,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 144,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

