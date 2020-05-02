Xchange Trading Up 147.4% This Week (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Xchange has traded up 147.4% against the dollar. One Xchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. Xchange has a market cap of $1,730.06 and $27.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,880.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.39 or 0.02414019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.28 or 0.02896965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00538902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00725454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00075852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00516287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Xchange Profile

Xchange is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

