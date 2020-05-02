Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.02. Xerox has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

