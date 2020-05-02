Zacks: Analysts Expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.42. BayCom reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

BCML opened at $12.45 on Friday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BayCom by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BayCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BayCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BayCom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

