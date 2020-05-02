Zacks: Analysts Set $46.00 Price Target for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Artesian Resources an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARTNA. ValuEngine cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

