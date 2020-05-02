Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0038

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $505,598.97 and approximately $50,608.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.03993234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

