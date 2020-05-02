Zebi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, DDEX, OKEx and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.02380004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197358 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

