Zetacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,931.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $74,795.47 and $3,931.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,910.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.02892241 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00636039 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005118 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,541,024 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

