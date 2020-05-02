Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $169,882.68 and $27,770.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.02380004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197358 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

