ZumCoin (ZUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,032.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $133,032.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.