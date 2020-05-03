-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 13.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 248,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 202,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,178. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

